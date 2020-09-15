Oracle to become TikTok’s business partner

Retail News

CNN

The details between Oracle and TikTok remain unclear, but the deal means that Microsoft’s bid to acquire the video app in the U.S. has failed. TikTok was downloaded 315 million times in the first three months of this year and has come under attack by President Trump as a security risk to the U.S. based on its database on American users. The app’s parent company, ByteDance, is headquartered in China.