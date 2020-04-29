Oreo maker reports big jump in snack sales

Retail News
Oreo maker reports big jump in snack salesCNBC 04/28/2020
Mondelez International saw organic sales increase 6.4 percent during the first quarter as more consumers ate comfort foods at home. “Originally, you would have said this was pantry loading, but this has now been going on for more than six weeks. And unless consumers are building a warehouse for Oreos at home, I think they are eating it,” said Mondolez CEO Dirk Van de Put.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!