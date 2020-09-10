Organized retail crime kingpin arrested in California

Retail News
Organized retail crime kingpin arrested in CaliforniaSFGate 10/08/2020
Five individuals from what is called one of the biggest organized retail theft rings in California’s history have been apprehended as part of a multi-agency operation in the state. KPIX reports that over $8 million in household goods were recovered by law enforcement authorities during a Sept. 30 raid. Among those arrested was Danny Louis Drago, AKA “The Medicine Man,” who allegedly stored stolen merchandise at 16 locations in the San Francisco Bay area.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!