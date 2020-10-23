OSHA takes heat for failing to protect meatpackers

Retail News
OSHA takes heat for failing to protect meatpackersThe Wall Street Journal 10/22/2020
Workers at meatpacking plants say the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration failed in its duty to protect them from unsafe working conditions in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic. “The number of plants with outbreaks was enormous around the country,” said David Michaels, an epidemiologist who led the agency in the Obama administration. “But most OSHA offices haven’t yet issued any citations.”
