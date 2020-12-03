Outdoor Voices imploded under generational and gender divide

Retail News

The New York Times

Outdoor Voices was founded in 2014 by Tyler Haney, and the consumer direct brand of outdoor clothing grew quickly online before opening nine stores. In the interim, Ms. Haney brought on Mickey Drexler, former CEO of J.Crew, as an investor and erstwhile mentor who she believed could help her scale her business. What followed were struggles and the eventual move to remove Ms. Haney from day-to-day operations at the company. The conflicts within that relationship and the company read like a clash between young and old, men and women.