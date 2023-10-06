Ozempic Isn’t the Existential Threat Food Companies Think It Is — Yet
Food companies are closely monitoring the rising popularity of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, which have reported about $5 billion in North American sales in the first six months of 2023. While there’s concern over whether these drugs will lead people to eat less, analysts believe any substantial impact on the food industry is not imminent. Companies have time to adjust, such as by modifying portion sizes or menus, as trends evolve.
