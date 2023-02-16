Pacsun launches new foray into the metaverse

Retail News

Pacsun continues to push ahead with its metaverse initiatives on Roblox. The retailer has launched the Pacsun Los Angeles Tycoon experience, which allows gamers to build their own map of the Los Angeles area. “We aim to explore and activate right alongside the consumer,” said Brieane Olson, Pacsun co-CEO. “This translates to meeting consumers at the intersection of not only fashion, but also gaming, music, sports and art. As we continue to cater to a fully digital generation, we need to find new ways to connect with them in order to further our strong emotional resonance as a brand. The game world is one of these connections.”