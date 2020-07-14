Pandemic and racial equality protests lead to big increase in gun sales

Retail News
Pandemic and racial equality protests lead to big increase in gun salesThe Wall Street Journal 07/14/2020
The Federal Bureau of Investigation processed 7.8 million background checks for gun purchases from March to June, according to National Shooting Sports Foundation. The sales of firearms began to rise in March as cases of the novel coronavirus began increasing across the U.S. and jumped again in June after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of four police officers in Minneapolis.
