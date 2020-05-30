Retail News

Pandemic creates meal kit opportunities for restaurants

The Wall Street Journal 05/29/2020

Restaurants closed to sit-down traffic as a result of the coronavirus outbreak have used curbside pickup as one means to soften the blow from lost sales. Another option that is growing in popularity is do-it-yourself meal kits whereby restaurants provide the ingredients and directions for consumers to make their favorite menu items while staying at home.

