Pandemic creates meal kit opportunities for restaurants

Retail News
Pandemic creates meal kit opportunities for restaurantsThe Wall Street Journal 05/29/2020
Restaurants closed to sit-down traffic as a result of the coronavirus outbreak have used curbside pickup as one means to soften the blow from lost sales. Another option that is growing in popularity is do-it-yourself meal kits whereby restaurants provide the ingredients and directions for consumers to make their favorite menu items while staying at home.
