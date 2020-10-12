Pandemic has ravaged the restaurant industry’s middle class

Retail News
Pandemic has ravaged the restaurant industry’s middle classThe New York Times 12/09/2020
Chefs and other workers who have enjoyed job security and livable wages have seen their careers upended by the novel coronavirus pandemic as restaurants have been force to close on a temporary basis in some cases and permanently in others. Even with a rebound of sorts underway in recent months, 1.5 million workers were still without jobs in October.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!