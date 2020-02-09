Pandemic puts consumer loyalty for fashion brands to the test

Retail News
Pandemic puts consumer loyalty for fashion brands to the testThe Associated Press/Chattanooga Times Free Press 08/31/2020
Once iconic retail and fashion labels such as Brooks Brothers and Lord & Taylor have filed for bankruptcy and, in the latter’s case, gone out of business. The brands have fallen out of step with consumers in recent years and found themselves vulnerable when the coronavirus pandemic forced stores to close their doors to customers.
