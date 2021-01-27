Pandemic wiped out six years of gains made by restaurant industry

Retail News
Pandemic wiped out six years of gains made by restaurant industryCNBC 01/26/2021
Restaurant industry sales fell $240 billion below pre-pandemic levels last year as more than 110,000 businesses closed temporarily or for good. “If one looks at the industry in terms of actual sales volume level at the end of 2020, it was down at 2014 level,” said Hudson Riehle, senior vice president research at the National Restaurant Association.
