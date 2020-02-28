Panera Bread launches unlimited coffee subscription program

Retail News

Miami Herald

Lovers of Panera Bread’s coffee can now get an unlimited number of cups of its hot and iced beverages for $8.99 a month. A regular-sized coffee currently sold at the chain costs $2.39 a cup. “We’re changing the game for coffee drinkers across the country with our no compromises, unlimited subscription service — great coffee at an amazing value,” said Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary. “We are eliminating the price barrier and the false choices between convenience and quality — between good coffee and craveable food. At Panera, there’s no more compromise — and your cup is always full.”