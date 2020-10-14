Retail News

Panera Bread menu to highlight climate-friendly dishes

Panera Bread has announced plans to become the first national restaurant chain to label items on its menu as climate-friendly. The chain’s new “Cool Foods Meals” label is being developed in collaboration with the World Resources Institute. “I think we’re simplifying a matter that is very complex but very important for all of us,” said Niren Chaudhary, Panera CEO. “And we’re simplifying it down to a choice the customer can make at the point of the purchase. That’s the power of this.”

