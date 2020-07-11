Papa John’s announces expansion plans

Retail News

Eat This, Not That

Papa John’s, which has experienced a sales boost during the novel coronavirus pandemic, announced plans to open 1,200 international locations and 180 in North America by 2026. “We are still outnumbered by our key competition— for me, that is something very exciting,” said Amanda Clark, Papa John’s chief development officer. “There’s a huge runway for our existing franchisees in the system and new franchisees that want the opportunity for growth.”