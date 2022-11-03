Peloton CEO confident of turnaround despite disappointing quarter

Retail News
Peloton CEO confident of turnaround despite disappointing quarterThe Verge 11/03/2022
Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy sees signs of “substantial progress” being made by the exercise tech company even after it reported a $1.2 billion operating loss in the last quarter. Mr. McCarthy pointed to a right-sized labor force, higher subscription charges, a reduction in its manufacturing commitments and expanded sales channels as factors for his optimism.
