Peloton CEO confident of turnaround despite disappointing quarter

11/03/2022

Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy sees signs of “substantial progress” being made by the exercise tech company even after it reported a $1.2 billion operating loss in the last quarter. Mr. McCarthy pointed to a right-sized labor force, higher subscription charges, a reduction in its manufacturing commitments and expanded sales channels as factors for his optimism.

