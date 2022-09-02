Peloton cuts about 20 percent of its workforce, names new CEO

Retail News
Peloton cuts about 20 percent of its workforce, names new CEOThe Verge 02/08/2022
Peloton announced it is cutting about 2,800 jobs, about 20 percent of its workforce, in a move to reduce costs in the face of slowing sales. It also announced that John Foley, company co-founder, has stepped down as CEO and is being replaced by Barry McCarthy, former CFO of Spotify and Netflix. Mr. Foley will also serve as executive chair of Peloton’s board.
