Penney sale moves closer to completion

Penney sale moves closer to completionThe Wall Street Journal 08/13/2020
J.C. Penney is expected to have a new owner soon and it increasingly appears as though two of its mall landlords — Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners — will be the winning bidders. Simon and Brookfield joined with Authentic Brands Group to make a bid for the department store chain. ABG and Simon recently acquired the bankrupt Brooks Brothers business for $325 million.
