PepsiCo explores Cheetos as an ‘actual ingredient’

Retail News

Delish

PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division is launching a boldly-packaged line of boxed mac ‘n cheese products under the Cheetos brand in three flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot, and Cheddar Jalapeño. Said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP, CMO Frito-Lay North America, said in a press release, “We’ve seen incredible culinary creativity from our Cheetos fans through the years, taking our product and using [it] as an actual ingredient in recipes — whether at restaurants, or now more than ever, at home.”