Personal care products will get a boost as office workers return

Edgewell Personal Care CEO Rod Little believes that his company’s personal care products are about to get a boost. “By the time we get to late spring, summer in our categories, you’re going to see more people back in the office. That’s more shaving, more daily grooming routines,” he said. “And you’re going to see a lot of people getting out, going on vacation with leisure travel, which will drive sunscreen.”