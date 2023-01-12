Personal computer sales to remain challenged in 2023

Retail News
Personal computer sales to remain challenged in 2023The Wall Street Journal 01/12/2023
Worldwide shipments of personal computers fell 29 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Gartner. Market demand is expected to remain weak through the balance of this year. “Enterprise buyers are extending PC life cycles and delaying purchases, meaning the business market will likely not return to growth until 2024,” said Mikako Kitagawa, director analyst at Gartner.
