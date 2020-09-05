Personal luxury product sales to plummet in second quarter

Retail News
Personal luxury product sales to plummet in second quarterCNBC 05/08/2020
A new report from Bain & Company forecasts a 60 percent drop in worldwide sales of personal luxury goods during the second quarter as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., Europe, Asia and elsewhere. A separate luxury market report released by McKinsey & Company last month forecast a drop between 35 percent and 39 percent for the year.
