Pier 1 Imports wants to reopen stores so it can shutter them forever

Retail News
Pier 1 Imports wants to reopen stores so it can shutter them foreverThe Dallas Morning News 05/19/2020
Pier 1 Imports plans to shut down its operations and liquidate its inventory after it is able to reopen stores closed by the coronavirus outbreak. The retailer, which had hopes of reorganizing its business under bankruptcy protection, saw those prospects dashed by the consequences of the pandemic.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!