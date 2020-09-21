‘Plentiful’ supplies lead to meat sales promotions

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Meat prices are falling in grocery stores and restaurants across the country as the shortage created by the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in processing plants has waned. SpartanNash recently ran a sales promotion on ground beef, ribs and sirloin steak. “The supply is plentiful right now,” said Lori Raya, chief merchandising and marketing officer at SpartanNash. “Barring any outbreaks, we’re feeling pretty good.”