Popeyes is on a growth tear

Popeyes is on a growth tearCNN 04/20/2022
Popeyes, the fast-food chicken chain, is planning to open upwards of 200 new location in the U.S. and Canada this year. Roughly half will feature “double drive-thrus” designed to speed pickup orders. Among the new locations will be a Times Square flagship that will display branded merch and serve customers with “two-story food transporter” (otherwise known as a dumbwaiter).
