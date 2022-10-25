Port chief says disruptions unlikely as union negotiations proceed

Retail News

Bloomberg/The Seattle Times

Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, believes that negotiations over a new contract with 22,000 dockworkers may take months to hash out, but he’s not worried about severe disruptions to operations in the meantime. “These dockworkers have real issues on the table and worked through the pandemic like many others did,” Mr. Seroka said. “The industry has made a tremendous amount of money over the last three years — that money should be shared.”