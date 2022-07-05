Ports expect traffic jam ahead of back-to-school and Christmas

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

U.S. ports are racing to unload cargo and move it out before China’s relaxation of its COVID-19 related lockdowns bring a surge of products heading westward. “I can’t say whether we will go back to a 100 ships queuing up to dock, but we really need to get the existing cargo out of the port and out of Southern California,” said Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles.