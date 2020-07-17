Potential Twitter hacker ID’d

Retail News
Potential Twitter hacker ID’d9to5Mac 07/17/2020
Krebs on Security has identified a Twitter account @shinji as having tweeted out screenshots of the social media site’s internal tools prior to Wednesday’s attack on the accounts of high-profile individuals including former President Barack Obama. The Twitter account of the potential hacker is tied to a SIM swapper group that takes advantage of weaknesses in two-factor authentication procedures to take over the accounts of others.
Discussions
