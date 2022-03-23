President Biden warns of possible Russian cyberattacks

Retail News
President Biden warns of possible Russian cyberattacksThe New York Times 03/22/2022
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not going according to the Kremlin’s plan and the country’s economy has taken a significant hit from sanctions levied by nation’s around the world. President Joe Biden yesterday warned private businesses that Russia may seek to lash out with cyberattacks in an effort to reduce support for sanctions.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!