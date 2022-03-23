Retail News

President Biden warns of possible Russian cyberattacks

The New York Times 03/22/2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not going according to the Kremlin’s plan and the country’s economy has taken a significant hit from sanctions levied by nation’s around the world. President Joe Biden yesterday warned private businesses that Russia may seek to lash out with cyberattacks in an effort to reduce support for sanctions.

