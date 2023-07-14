AmpMojo, a newly launched musical products company, is making waves in the industry with its focus on vintage tone and tour-grade quality and reliability. Founded by Brian Shira and Dan Shugar, both veterans of the music industry and hi-tech sector, AmpMojo aims to provide musicians with hardware and software solutions that redefine the standards of tone and durability. After operating in stealth mode for the past two years, the company is now unveiling its commercial platform and a flagship product called SolDrive, a vacuum-tube-based effect pedal that delivers authentic tube saturation and a rich, responsive overdrive for guitars and other instruments.

Brian and Dan, who are actively involved in performing music individually and together in Bay Area bands, bring their practical performance insights to the design and development of AmpMojo’s products. Leveraging Brian’s three decades of professional touring experience and Dan’s engineering and business expertise, including a successful IPO in the energy sector, the duo has formed a winning partnership.

The story of AmpMojo’s inception traces back to a chance encounter during the pandemic when Dan overheard Brian playing guitar on his deck and called out in appreciation. This unexpected encounter led to a remarkable partnership, fueled by their shared passion for music and innovative gear. AmpMojo became the avenue through which they could bring their vision of extraordinary musical products to life for fellow musicians.

The company’s commitment to vintage tone, craftsmanship, and quality shines through in its products. By combining Brian’s pedal and product designs with Dan’s experience in building technology companies that prioritize innovation and exceptional customer service, AmpMojo aims to cater to the needs of working musicians.