Press Releases

FIFA Announces AB InBev as Official Beer Sponsor of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™

AB INBEV

AB InBev, the world’s leading brewer, has extended its long-standing partnership with FIFA as the official beer sponsor for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The upcoming tournaments will bring new opportunities for AB InBev and its brands to engage with fans worldwide. The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ will be held in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, marking its debut in the southern hemisphere and featuring 32 teams for the first time. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be hosted by three countries, with 48 teams and 104 matches across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. AB InBev’s Chief Marketing Officer, Marcel Marcondes, expressed excitement about the extended partnership and highlighted the connection between beer, football, and fan experiences. FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai, praised the partnership and its contribution to football development worldwide. AB InBev is a publicly traded company based in Belgium, known for its diverse portfolio of beer brands.