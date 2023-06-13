Press Releases

Interface Launches AI-based Intelligent Voice-down System

INTERFACE SECURITY SYSTEMS

Interface Systems, a managed service provider for multi-location businesses, has introduced an intelligent voice-down system that uses AI-based cameras and customizable audio messages to detect and discourage loitering and suspicious activity around stores and restaurants.

The system boasts a 99.9% accuracy rate in identifying people and vehicles engaged in suspicious behavior and issues warnings about security presence and potential law enforcement action. The solution offers multi-staged announcement progressions along with visual and audible deterrents tailored to different contexts such as vandalism and dumpster diving. It can also serve as a burglary deterrent by targeting individuals near entry points after business hours.

Interface Systems plans to integrate the system with live intervention specialists at its iSOCs (interactive Security Operation Centers) in future updates. The product is currently being tested by top-tier retailers, restaurants, and car washes, and can be deployed covertly or overtly, either as a standalone system or integrated with existing qualified AI-enabled security cameras. The system is also capable of non-security tasks such as providing routine announcements to customers and employees.