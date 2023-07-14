Junk King, the leading eco-friendly junk removal service in the United States, has launched a game-changing solution called the JK Dumpster Bag. This innovative product is designed to simplify junk removal nationwide by offering convenience, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. The JK Dumpster Bags have a generous capacity of 3 cubic yards, accommodating up to an impressive 3,000 pounds of clutter and junk. These compact bags are easy to set up and readily available for immediate use. Homeowners and businesses can fill the bags at their own pace and schedule a hassle-free pickup, eliminating the need for bulky equipment.

Lisa Merry, brand president of Junk King, expressed excitement about the introduction of the JK Dumpster Bag, emphasizing its professional and efficient solution for customers, particularly for smaller projects. The bag strikes the perfect balance between ease and affordability, providing a valuable addition to Junk King’s range of services.

The launch of the JK Dumpster Bag marks a significant milestone for Junk King, showcasing the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility. Priced at $27.99, the bags offer cost-effectiveness to customers while also creating an additional revenue stream for Junk King franchise owners. As part of Neighborly, the world’s largest home services company, Junk King is well-positioned to implement the nationwide rollout of the JK Dumpster Bag.