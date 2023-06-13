Press Releases

Kingston Selects to Improve Supply Chain Planning Capabilities with Blue Yonder

Kingston Technology Far East Corp., a global manufacturer of memory and storage solutions, has chosen Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based supply planning solution to enhance its supply chain planning capabilities and customer satisfaction. Kingston aims to optimize supply, improve customer service levels, and enhance asset utilization. By implementing Blue Yonder’s solution, Kingston will be able to carry out a comprehensive supply chain upgrade strategy, generate more accurate and coordinated plans, and focus on organizational efficiency to support business growth. Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution will provide Kingston with a comprehensive view of its supply chain processes, enabling better decision-making and improved supply chain performance. The partnership is expected to elevate the quality of Kingston’s products and enhance customer support.