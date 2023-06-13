Press Releases

KRISPY KREME® Expands ‘C-Sweet’ via Search for Fan to Serve as Brand’s First-Ever ‘Chief Doughnut Dreamer’

Krispy Kreme, the popular doughnut brand, is seeking a “Chief Doughnut Dreamer” as part of its expansion of the “C-Sweet” initiative. The company is inviting doughnut lovers to apply for the role via social media, with the selected candidate joining Krispy Kreme’s Innovation Team at its headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., to create a new Fan Fav doughnut flavor.

In addition to having their creation made available to fans, the Chief Doughnut Dreamer will receive a free year’s supply of doughnuts. Krispy Kreme is known for its innovative and unexpected collaborations, and this opportunity aims to tap into the creative ideas of its passionate fans. To apply, interested individuals must share a video on Instagram or Twitter showcasing their passion for Krispy Kreme and their creative doughnut ideas using the designated hashtags. The Chief Doughnut Dreamer will be chosen based on their enthusiasm, doughnut creativity, and the quality of their application. Meanwhile, customers can still enjoy four “Fan Favs” doughnut flavors until June 18.

Krispy Kreme’s Fan Favs can be purchased in-store or through the brand’s app and website.