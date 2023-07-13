Atlanta, GA – MJV Innovation, a global consultancy to Fortune 500 brands on digital transformation, design thinking and analytics, will host a virtual event on trends and opportunities for AI in retail and CPG industries.

Taking place on July 26, 2023 at 2pmET, the event will bring together four of MJV’s veterans of futures design, global innovation and business agility to discuss what the rise of AI means in retail and CPG. The event will take place on Zoom.

Titled AI-Driven Trends & Opportunities in CPG & Retail: Using Agile for Success, MJV’s event will explore topics including:

Use cases of AI applied to the CPG & retail industries;

How this new technology can create opportunities for businesses;

The positive effect it can have on customer journeys, personalization, self-service, and more;

How Design Thinking, Lean Startup, and Agile can assist in implementation;

And how these methodologies can create user-centered fit-for-purpose customer journeys.

Register for the event for free at: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7077277334705254400/

About MJV Technology & Innovation

MJV Technology & Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America.