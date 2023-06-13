Press Releases

Salesforce Unveils Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT to Personalize Every Campaign and Shopping Experience with Generative AI

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, has unveiled its latest generative AI products, Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT, at the Connections event. Marketing GPT enables marketers to automatically generate personalized emails, smarter audience segments, and marketing journeys, while Commerce GPT allows brands to deliver personalized shopping experiences and customized offers using GPT-powered dynamic buying journeys. These AI-powered solutions aim to enhance productivity, efficiency, and customer loyalty. Marketers can leverage trusted first-party data from Data Cloud to work smarter, reduce writing workload, improve marketing ROI, and deliver the right message at the right time. Commerce GPT offers features such as Goals-Based Commerce for automating growth and conversion strategies, Dynamic Product Descriptions for improved catalog data, and Commerce Concierge for personalized customer interactions. Salesforce partners are also contributing to building a generative AI ecosystem to assist businesses in implementing these solutions. The new offerings are set to revolutionize customer interactions and employee productivity.