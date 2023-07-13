The Coca-Cola Company and eight of its bottling partners have collaborated to establish a new venture capital fund focused on sustainability initiatives. Managed by Greycroft, the Greycroft Coca-Cola System Sustainability Fund has raised $137.7 million to invest in key areas such as packaging, decarbonization, and other projects aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of the Coca-Cola system. The fund aims to support companies at the commercialization stage, with a focus on emerging technology and science for sustainability and carbon reduction.

The participating bottlers, representing nearly half of Coca-Cola’s global volume, have committed $15 million each to the fund. This initiative builds upon the Coca-Cola system’s ongoing investment in sustainability-focused projects worldwide, including collaborations with recycling companies and the establishment of PET recycling plants.