Primark sees no need to go online, even with COVID-19

Retail News

Reuters

Primark has no plans to launch an e-commerce site and operation despite being hard hit as it has been forced to close stores due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The fast-fashion retailer has said that sales have bounced back at locations it has reopened. “I think that COVID has more demonstrated the strength of Primark than the weakness,” said George Weston, CEO of Associated British Foods, Primark’s parent company. “What we’ve seen with Primark is when people are able to shop they prefer to shop with us than do so online,” he said.