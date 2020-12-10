Prime Day is huge for Amazon’s third-party sellers

Retail News

CNBC

Sellers on Amazon.com’s marketplace like Furbo, which makes dog collar cameras, have seen their sales skyrocket as a result of past Prime Day events. “Our first year, we were given the spotlight deal,” said Maggie Cheung, co-founder of Furbo. “It helped catapult us to become the No. 1 bestselling pet camera in the world. Prime Day has also helped us tremendously on the financial side, as the one day that can sometimes result in 500X daily sales. … It even led us to a partnership with Universal Studios last year for the movie ‘The Secret Life of Pets'”