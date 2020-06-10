Product, value and digital are keys to Kohl’s future

Retail News
Michelle Gass recently spoke about the platform her company would use to launch itself forward in response to challenges created by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The three legs of Kohl’s new strategy are: differentiated products, value reinforced by its 65 million-strong rewards program and digital sales, which jumped 60 percent in the last quarter.
