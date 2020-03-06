Protests and looting pushes back opening dates for retail stores and restaurants

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Ongoing protests and violence directed toward business establishments in some cities across the U.S. have forced retailers and restaurants to push back plans to reopen. “Right when we get over one hump, here comes something new to deal with,” said Reynolds Cramer, chief executive of Fareway Stores. Mr. Cramer expressed sympathy for businesses affected by looting. “You feel terrible for these people who have done nothing wrong and their businesses are being destroyed.”