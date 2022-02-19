Publishers support legislation to open up app store competition

Retail News

Reuters

A group representing U.S. publishers has written to leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of two bills intended to open up competition to smartphone app stores. “Platforms should be able to moderate their services to protect consumers, police IP theft and prevent security lapses. However, some dominant platforms have leveraged their privileged status as gatekeeper to unfairly compete in other markets,” the group wrote in a letter to Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Chuck Grassley.