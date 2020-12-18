Publix donates food as Florida food banks face shortages

Retail News
Publix donates food as Florida food banks face shortagesTampa Bay Times 12/17/2020
Regional grocer Publix is donating 1.3 million pounds of food to six Florida food banks facing critical shortages. Publix has been donating food and milk since April and the new donations will help people in 46 counties. An estimated 2.7 million Floridians are struggling to get enough food during the pandemic.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!