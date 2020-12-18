Retail News

Publix donates food as Florida food banks face shortages

Tampa Bay Times 12/17/2020

Regional grocer Publix is donating 1.3 million pounds of food to six Florida food banks facing critical shortages. Publix has been donating food and milk since April and the new donations will help people in 46 counties. An estimated 2.7 million Floridians are struggling to get enough food during the pandemic.

