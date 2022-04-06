Questions arise whether inflation is really ‘greedflation’ at work

Retail News
Questions arise whether inflation is really ‘greedflation’ at workNY Times 06/03/2022
Companies have legitimate reasons for raising prices as fuel costs, for example, have grown with Russia’s attack on Ukraine and sanctions levied by Western countries against the aggressor nation. Some question, however, if companies are using inflation as an excuse to jack up prices more than is necessary.
