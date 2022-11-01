Ralph Lauren launching new fashion line in the metaverse

Retail News

Bloomberg/Business of Fashion

Ralph Lauren is teaming up with Fortnite for its latest venture into the metaverse. The limited-edition “Polo Stadium Collection” line, including hoodies, shirts, sweats and more, will feature the Polo logo with its jockey rider on top of the Fortnite llama. The real-world line will have prices ranging from $59.50 to $188. Digital outfits created for the campaign will cost around 1500 VBUX (roughly $6).