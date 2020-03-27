Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sues Amazon over ‘unauthorized use’ of his name and image

Retail News

Sports Illustrated

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the most valuable player in the National Football League last season. Mr. Jackson has sought to capitalize on his fame with the launch of his Era 8 Apparel brand. But now, the 23-year-old, whose jersey was the biggest seller among the league’s stars over the past year, is suing Amazon.com and Amazon Services for the “deliberate and unauthorized use” of his name, image and persona. The site, he charges, has engaged in “false advertising and endorsement of unlicensed and infringing articles of clothing” that include slogans commonly associated with him.