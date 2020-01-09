Record online sales may have a short shelf life

Retail News

CNBC

Major retailers such as Best Buy, Dick’s, Home Depot and Target have reported triple-digit online sales growth during the coronavirus pandemic. Many retailing experts see the growth as a blip rather than a fundamental shift in the way Americans shop. “This growth is definitely going to go down next year,” said Forrester analyst Sucharita Kodali. “Anybody who has any proclivity to buy online has bought online. Anything they would have needed, they purchased.”