Red Wing Shoes seeks to recapture the spirit of Labor Day with jobs promo

Red Wing Shoe Co. is launching its #LaborDayON campaign to help the 25 million Americans who are unemployed find jobs. The promotion will post job boards at the company’s 525 stores, listing at least 25 positions in each market. That includes 80 openings at Red Wing, primarily in its retail and manufacturing operations. “We view this as a one-year initiative,” Dave Schneider, Red Wing CMO said, comparing his company’s event to American Express’ Small Business Saturday campaign, which started as a one-off and turned into an annual event. “This is our equivalent. We want to take back the intent of Labor Day.”