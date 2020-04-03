REI closes corporate campuses over coronavirus connection

Retail News
REI closes corporate campuses over coronavirus connectionBloomberg 03/03/2020
REI has closed three corporate campuses in Washington state and will do a deep clean at the facilities after learning of two incidents of possible exposure to the coronavirus. Employees will work remotely from home and have been asked to stay home if they feel unwell once the buildings are reopened. Washington has been the focus of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. to this point with 18 reported cases and six associated deaths.
